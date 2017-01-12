Car retrieval forces Highway 20 closure | TheUnion.com

Car retrieval forces Highway 20 closure
January 12, 2017
There were no known injuries related to a series of vehicle spinouts on Highway 20 today, including one that briefly forced closing the road in both directions about 12:20 p.m.
Highway 20 was reopened by 12:50 p.m.
The closure at White Cloud Campground was the result of a vehicle retrieval. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele, there was no information in the logs and it was difficult to know for sure, but it appears the closure was the result of a car found on Chalk Bluff Road miles down the bluff.
“It looks like a whole lot of nothing,” Steele said. “If there was a crash, it would definitely be a non-injury. It looks like the typical winter spinouts.”
A tow truck was called, but the vehicle’s owner did not have the funds to have the car retrieved.
