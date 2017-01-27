Cannabis forum scheduled for Jan. 30 at Nevada Theatre | TheUnion.com

A free cannabis forum is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City.

The forum will feature Philip Northcutt, with event host 420FarmLandUSA; Forrest Hurd, whose son has intractable epilepsy and uses medicinal marijuana; Dan Agner, with Cannaverse Solutions Branding; and attorneys Sam Berns and Andrew Wilson.

The forum will be a question-and-answer format, and will include all aspects of the cannabis industry.

“There’s so much going on in the industry right now,” Northcutt said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy