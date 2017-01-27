Cannabis forum scheduled for Jan. 30 at Nevada Theatre | TheUnion.com

Cannabis forum scheduled for Jan. 30 at Nevada Theatre
January 27, 2017
A free cannabis forum is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City.
The forum will feature Philip Northcutt, with event host 420FarmLandUSA; Forrest Hurd, whose son has intractable epilepsy and uses medicinal marijuana; Dan Agner, with Cannaverse Solutions Branding; and attorneys Sam Berns and Andrew Wilson.
The forum will be a question-and-answer format, and will include all aspects of the cannabis industry.
“There’s so much going on in the industry right now,” Northcutt said.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local News
- Officials: Highway 49 safe despite impact from sinkhole
- Nevada County bank robbery suspect takes undisclosed amount of cash, escapes
- Authorities: Report of gunman near Union Hill School ‘unfounded’
- Nevada County Boy Scout takes unique route for Eagle project (VIDEO)
- Opponents of Dollar General project cite traffic, lighting concerns
Trending Sitewide
- 2 men charged in fatal Nevada County wreck
- Nevada County crime: Authorities respond to robbery at Tri Counties Bank
- Crash snarled traffic in both directions on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley
- Officials: Highway 49 safe despite impact from sinkhole
- Nevada County bank robbery suspect takes undisclosed amount of cash, escapes