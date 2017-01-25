Cannabis discussions on tap for Nevada City Planning Commission | TheUnion.com

The Nevada City Planning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council regarding the proposed Medical Cannabis Dispensary Ordinance during their meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 317 Broad St.

Data from a workshop on the proposed ordinance has been compiled and commissioners will have the option to ask staff to do additional outreach and come back with those changes, make changes to the ordinance and forward approval to the council, approve the ordinance as it stands, or deny the proposed ordinance.

The commission will also look at making a recommendation to the City Council regarding a Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance.