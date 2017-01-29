Cannabis competition — Nevada County Cup — comes to Nevada County | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Cup, an inaugural cannabis event scheduled for March in Grass Valley, isn’t going to be a “smokefest.”

Instead organizers of the cup want it to focus on science, education and best practices.

Scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the Grass Valley Holiday Inn Express & Suites, the cup will feature seminars, panel discussions, live music and the cup itself. Tickets start at $50 and can be bought online at http://www.nevadacountycup.com.

“Our real important thing for us is to have education,” said Philip Northcutt, owner of 420FarmlandUSA and producer of the Nevada County Cup.

Northcutt argued that locals must start their own cannabis competition before outside groups step in.

“If we don’t do it here at the local level, it’s just a matter of time before some larger group comes in here and does it,” he added.

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said the event needs no special use permit from the city. Northcutt said that organizers will bring no cannabis to the Nevada County Cup.

The cup itself is a contest to determine the best cannabis in several categories, including indoor and outdoor grows, concentrates, edibles and topicals.

Northcutt emphasized that cup judges will perform their duties in the weeks leading up to the cup, not at the event. Entries will be tested for safety and potency before reaching the judges, what Northcutt calls a new standard in cannabis contests.

“For us, that’s our first step,” he said. “It goes to safety testing first.”

Competitors have until Feb. 28 to submit their entries.

In addition to the cup, the event will focus on cannabis branding, as well as the quickly changing nature of the marijuana industry.

“This is something I’m really going to push,” Northcutt said.

Northcutt hasn’t yet heavily marketed the cup, though the event’s website is live and he’s looking for more judges to apply, as well as competitors to submit their entries to the contest.

People can learn more about the cup, and how to enter the competition, at the event’s website or by emailing Northcutt at nevadacountycup@gmail.com.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.