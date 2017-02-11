Caltrans to take advantage of dry weather; I-80 re-opened in both directions | TheUnion.com

Caltrans advises motorists to be aware of the Caltrans employees and emergency contractors who will be working to clean up the numerous impacts to the State’s roadways stemming from the recent storm activity and heavy precipitation.

According to a Caltrans release, crews will be taking advantage of dry weather to make repairs, clear mud and rock slides, remove downed trees, perform avalanche control, remove snow, clear drainage culverts and perform other maintenance and emergency repair operations on Sierra and Valley highways as well as the I-80 and I-5 freeways.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions for a time between Colfax and the Highway 20 interchange on Friday due to a mud slide. That closure led a flood of traffic down Highway 20 into Nevada City and Grass Valley. As of Saturday morning the eastbound lanes had re-opened but the westbound lanes were still being diverted onto Highway 20.

As of about noon on Saturday, traffic was open in both directions with no restrictions.

Highway 49 between Newtown Road and Tyler Foote Road north of Nevada City also remains closed to all but local traffic.

Numerous mud/rock slides, slipouts (where the ground under the roadway gives way), and floodings have caused highway and lane closures in many Northern California counties. Caltrans stated in the release that motorists are advised to visit Caltrans QuickMap at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for up-to-date road conditions and road closure information. A mobile version is also available. Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Crews work in close proximity to moving traffic. California’s “Move Over” law requires motorists who see the flashing lights of emergency vehicles or highway workers to move over one lane if it is possible and safe to do so.

Motorists are advised to anticipate and prepare for significant delays and traffic congestion on detour routes and through work zones. The release recommended allowing extra time for traveling, as well as additional clearance between your car and the vehicle in front of you. It also said keeping a full tank of gas and bringing plenty of food and water is highly recommended.