Caltrans striping work to affect Highway 20 from Nevada City to I-80 | TheUnion.com

Caltrans is alerting motorists to anticipate nighttime delays on Highway 20 from the junction with Interstate 80 to Uren Road in Nevada City as the District 3 Striping/Stencil crew works to lay thermoplastic lane markings on the highway.

The nighttime striping work will utilize rolling closures, with CA Highway Patrol escorts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night, June 5 through Thursday morning June 8. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes as they move through the work zone.

Striping on Highway 20 was damaged this past winter by additional traffic, including trucks, when the highway was utilized as a detour for Interstate 80 closures due to weather-related incidents. Additionally, snow removal operations and chain controls were more extensive, including reaching lower elevations, so replacement of worn and faded striping occurs as weather permits.

Striping work can only be performed on dry roadways. Wet weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans will issue traffic updates on this and other work occurring in District 3 on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict 3.