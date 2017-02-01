Caltrans paving to close lane of southbound 49 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

MARYSVILLE – Caltrans is alerting motorists that alternating lanes of southbound Highway 49 between Empire Street and McKnight Way south of Grass Valley will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 for paving operations.

One lane of the southbound freeway will remain open while Caltrans crews work to level pavement in the area. Crews will be working near moving traffic and motorists are cautioned to be Work Zone Alert and to Slow for the Cone Zone.

Delays should be anticipated. Weather or other unexpected delays could postpone or delay the work so motorists are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly.

• Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. A mobile version is also available.

• Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Motorists are urged to be “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.” Caltrans will issue updates on @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict 3.