Caltrans advises holiday weekend travelers be prepared | TheUnion.com

Tips for winter mountain driving

WINTERIZE YOUR VEHICLE

· Replace the wiper blades and fill the windshield wiper fluid reservoir; be sure to use a winter formula to help de-ice windshields.

· If traveling to higher elevations, carry tire chains correctly size for your tires, in good working order and practice installing the chains before needing to use them.

· Have a full tank of fuel before traveling in case of delays.

CARRY A TRAVEL KIT

· Have blankets, extra clothing, food and water, towels, a shovel, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a small bag of sand or kitty litter and road flares.

· Have a fully charged cell phone before leaving and carry a car charger.

DRIVE CAREFULLY

· Turn on headlights to see and be seen and turn off cruise control.

· Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually.

· Keep additional distance from other vehicles and do not tailgate.

CHECK CONDITIONS FREQUENTLY

· Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. A mobile version is also available.

· Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

· Caltrans will issue updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict 3.

ANTICIPATE DELAYS AND CLOSURES

· Allow for extra travel time or delay your travel until conditions or congestion improves.

· Make sure you share the route you intend to take with friends or family. Using GPS to find alternate routes may lead to unplowed roadways or hazardous areas.

· Exercise patience and respect for other motorists.