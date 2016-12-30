California’s sales tax rate to decrease starting Sunday | TheUnion.com

SACRAMENTO — The statewide sales and use tax rate will decrease one quarter of a percent to 7.25 percent. The decrease in the statewide rate is effective for all cities and counties in California; however, in many jurisdictions in California the actual sales and use tax rate may still be higher than the statewide rate due to the addition of district taxes.

Proposition 30, The Schools and Local Public Safety Protection Act of 2012, temporarily increases the sales and use tax. It expires today.

A listing of sales and use tax rates for each city and county is available on the California City & County Sales & Use Tax Rates webpage. Please note, however, the 0.25 percent statewide tax rate decrease will not be reflected on these webpages until Sunday.

For information on how this affects fixed-price contracts, partial tax exemptions, fuel sales, and filing split returns, visit the Board of Equalization website, or call 1-800-400-7115 (TTY:711), weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays.