California sees minor dip in water conservation | TheUnion.com

Water conservation for the state neared 19 percent this past November.

That’s a slight decrease from 20.2 percent in November of 2015 before state-mandated conservation targets were lifted, according to a media release from the State Water Resources Control Board.

The statewide savings from June 2015 to November 2016 is 22.6 percent, the board added, and since June 2015, 2.35 million acre-feet of water have been saved. That’s enough to supply 11 million people with water for a year.

Locally, in 2014 Nevada Irrigation District customers saved 15 percent for the calendar year compared to pre-drought years. In 2015, with the aid of state-mandated conservation targets, NID’s customers achieved 27 percent and then, without the mandate in 2016, recorded a 26 percent conservation.

The conservation by NID’s customers has equated to about 752 million gallons of water in the 2016 calendar year.

NID’s customers seem to have taken conservation as a “new way of life,” says Chip Close, NID’s water operations manager. Close says that NID is “pleasantly surprised’ their customers have continued to save like they have.

NID plans to continue with outreach and teaching its customers about conservation.

The recent rains have filled NID’s reservoirs. The district touts it’s runoff being used to produce clean and green power through NID’s hydro-electric system but, also due to the recent storms, debris has stopped those same systems. NID hopes to get them cleaned and back online as soon as possible.

Despite a good start to the water year — which runs from Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017 — much of the state has still not recovered from the severe drought conditions of the past few years. Meanwhile, the snowpack is only about 70 percent of the average for early January, according to the board’s press release.

On Jan. 18, a public workshop will be held on water regulations, regarding extending the emergency conservation regulations. The proposal could include a return to state-mandated conservation targets.

NID will be providing their input during that workshop.

The board will not be acting on the Jan. 18 staff proposals. Instead staff will bring proposals to the board to consider in February after taking into account the comments from the meeting.

Under the revised emergency water conservations regulations from the board, urban water agencies have the ability to identify their own conservation targets based on a “stress test” of their water supply reliability. Water suppliers had to document that they have sufficient supplies to withstand three years of continuous drought or take other measures that include the state-imposed conservation standards. The regulation is in effect through February 2017.

In November, 44 percent of water suppliers achieved water savings above 20 percent. Those suppliers supply water to over 13 million people.

