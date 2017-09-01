Cal Fire: Pleasant Fire 40 percent contained; Ponderosa Fire at 30 percent containment

Cal Fire officials have no estimate when the Pleasant Fire will reach 100 percent containment, though they doubt it'll last much longer.

The blaze, which started Wednesday off Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road, south of North San Juan, was mapped at 392 acres on Friday. It's led to one injury — a dozer driver, who got too close to the flames, Cal Fire said in a release.

It's also destroyed one structure and damaged another, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

"We believe that they are residences," Eldridge said of the buildings.

According to Eldridge, the fire's size hasn't grown. Instead officials have properly mapped its actual size at 392 acres.

"We don't expect this to continue for very long," she added.

Recommended Stories For You

All evacuations and road closures that stemmed from the blaze have been lifted. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

In Butte County, the Ponderosa Fire also continues to burn. That blaze reached 3,680 acres by Friday afternoon and was 30 percent contained, Cal Fire said in a release.

The Ponderosa Fire has destroyed 27 buildings, 20 of them homes, and threatens 1,300 structures.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.