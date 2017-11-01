Butte County highway project finishes early

On Tuesday, Caltrans and local officials participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of a project which improved a 1.8 mile stretch of Highway 191 in Butte County, south of Paradise. Completed a year earlier than expected, the $28.5 million project straightened the road, widened the shoulders and flattened the slopes along the highway.

"This new realignment will increase motorist safety for the nearly 6,000 motorists who travel along Highway 191 daily," said Malcolm Dougherty, Caltrans director, in a release.

Traffic on the Highway 191 is expected to increase 53 percent, or 9,200 vehicles a day over the next decade as a result of the improvement.

Source: Caltrans