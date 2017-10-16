Businesswoman Ricki Heck confirms run for seat on NID board

Longtime Nevada County resident, business leader and Nevada County Planning Commissioner, Ricki Heck, announced her intention to run for the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Board of Directors for Division 1.

"We all need safe, clean, reliable water for our homes, farms and businesses. I am running for the NID Board because I believe NID has lost touch with our community and is putting the security of our precious water at risk," Heck said in a news release.

According to the release, Heck is deeply troubled by the current Board's support for costly capital projects that could saddle taxpayers with debt, as well the Board's apparent willingness to sell water out of the district. She has also been publicly critical of the Board's lack of transparency and accountability, which figured largely in her decision to step forward now.

"The era of operating in the shadows without public oversight must stop. I want to see NID fully engage with the people they serve," Heck continued.

Heck plans to bring her extensive business experience to help manage NID's $82 million dollar annual budget, repair leaks, rebuild aging infrastructure and extend water lines to increase fire safety.

"Making smart decisions about water use in this county will be critical in the near future. Ricki will use her business skills to keep NID fiscally responsible, create jobs and keep our water local," said Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall. Hall appointed Heck to serve as her Nevada County Planning Commission earlier this year.

No stranger to dealing in high stakes, Heck has executed over a billion dollars in real estate transactions throughout the southern United States.

"I have worked with Ricki for over 30 years and can vouch for her business acumen in complex transactions. Often dealing with several hundred million dollars at the same time, all the time, I can think of no one better qualified to oversee NID's $82 million budget," said Mike Snegg, a local real estate investor, artist and Heck's longtime business partner.

According to the release, Heck has support from her neighbors in District 1 who want to see water lines extended for fire protection.

"For me, it's a question of fairness. We pay taxes to NID so why shouldn't NID extend waterlines so we can protect our homes? I believe NID should invest in water line extensions to provide needed fire hydrants to keep our homes saferfrom wildfires. I believe Ricki Heck will be a strong advocate for our neighborhoods." said Bob Goar, chair Ophir Hill Fire Protection District, board of directors and past president, Federation of Neighborhoods.

"Ricki is asking the right questions about Centennial Dam. She shares my concern that NID is moving forward with this new dam without even considering cost-effective alternatives such as water conservation and improved efficiency," said Roger Hicks, M.D., director of Yubadocs Urgent Care and the founding president and current board member of the South Yuba River Citizens League.

"As the mother of five adult children, Ricki understands better than most the value of the jobs at NID for keeping our kids here in the community. She has a big heart and will stand up for NID's hardworking employees, the men and women who bring us our water," said Nevada City resident and teacher, Debra Young.

Ricki Heck is a 37-year resident of Nevada County, a business and commercial real estate professional, a wife and mother to five children, an avid gardener, and Nevada County Planning Commissioner. She is married to Bill Heck, a retired elementary classroom teacher.

You can learn more about Ricki Heck at http://www.ricki4nid.com.