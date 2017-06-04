Building fair promotes housing in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Whether you're looking to add that extra rental unit on that spare acre you have out back, or are looking to build an energy efficient new home from the ground up, chances are you'll have to run it by your local government agency first.

So what better way to have all of your questions answered than by holding a building fair where representatives, planners, engineers and innovators from all over the region can get together in one place with one common goal — building.

And that's exactly what happened Friday at the Rood Government Center where folks could seen visiting the different informational booths.

On hand were building material suppliers, contractors, construction supply lenders, design professionals, utility companies, manufactured housing, insurance and solar companies to name a few.