Brush fire near Hirschman’s Pond quickly contained; head injury in fall near Wolf Mountain tower
September 15, 2017
A brush fire located between Indian Flat Road and Highway 49 in Nevada City was squashed this morning after reports of smoke near Hirschman's Pond were made around 9 a.m., according to Emergency Command Officials.
Nevada County Consolidated, Nevada City and Cal Fire units responded to the 50 by 50 foot fire which was extinguished by 9:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire was under investigation as of press time.
Person falls from wall near Wolf Mountain Tower, suffers head injury
A group of friends attempting to scale a 10-foot wall near Wolf Mountain Tower in Grass Valley saw a member of their group take a fall, suffering a head injury Thursday night, Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron said.
A call was made around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, describing a subject that had fallen in the area of the tower and suffered a severe head injury, according to Emergency Command officials.
Grass Valley fire, Cal Fire, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Nevada County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene where the individual was airlifted to a Roseville hospital.
The identity or condition of the individual was not revealed as of press time.
