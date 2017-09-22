Bridgeport set to celebrate fall festival

Gold panning, basket weaving, wool spinning and a number of other activities are scheduled for the Bridgeport Fall Festival on Oct. 22, put on by the South Yuba River Park Association.

Also available will be a hay ride in a wagon drawn by a vintage tractor and an up-close experience with wild birds provided by Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release of Grass Valley, according to a release. Tours of the 1860s historic barn and 1920s gas station will be available along with live music by the Buffalo Gals.

Children's games are scheduled along with face painting, painting pumpkins and making bird feeders. This year's special attraction will be enactments of the Ghosts of Bridgeport. Food will include barbecue and baked potatoes by Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, frozen yogurt by Culture Shock Yogurt and root beer floats prepared by our expert volunteers.

Rangers, volunteers and several local community organizations, such as Audubon, will be available to chat with.

The "Save Our Bridge" campaign will be represented by volunteers who will be on hand to answer questions about the covered bridge renovation plan.

Admission is free and parking $5.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information go to http://southyubariverstatepark.org.

Source: South Yuba River Park Association