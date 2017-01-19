Beyond The County: Raiders move to Las Vegas, Obama commutes drug sentences | TheUnion.com

Raiders take big step toward Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas.

The NFL and officials in Nevada confirmed Thursday that the team is asking league owners to approve the move, although the team made no immediate comment and a group that wants to keep the team in Oakland vowed it was still in the game and “playing to win.”

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak made the filing of paperwork public on Twitter, and told The Associated Press he spoke with team officials.

“I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak chairs an elected panel with oversight of the Las Vegas Strip and was part of an 11-member panel appointed by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to study plans for the proposal backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson’s company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., to build a domed stadium to lure the Raiders to town.

Andy Abboud, the Sands executive working on the project, called the filing “one of those moments that makes it real” and vowed that necessary negotiations will be completed.

“The people of Las Vegas should be excited that the NFL is coming to town,” Abboud told AP. “Business deals take time to work out, but everything will work out in the end.”

Sandoval also confirmed the filing, crediting Raiders owner Mark Davis with fulfilling a promise to seek the move.

“Mark Davis is a man of his word and the filing of the Raiders’ application for relocation of the franchise with the NFL is a significant step in bringing the team to Las Vegas,” Sandoval said.

A site hasn’t been picked for the proposed $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium. It is expected to be close to the Las Vegas Strip and tens of thousands of hotel rooms.

Sandoval and Nevada lawmakers have committed $750 million in hotel tax revenue toward the project, Adelson’s company has promised $650 million, and Davis and the Raiders pledged $500 million from the team and the NFL.

Any relocation to Las Vegas must be approved by three-fourths of NFL team owners.

The league said the Raiders’ application would be reviewed in coming weeks by league staff and stadium and finance committees “as is provided for under the NFL policy and procedures for proposed franchise relocations.”

The Raiders made no immediate comment.

A statement from an investment group trying to get approval for a new $1.3 billion, 55,000-seat stadium in Oakland said the filing wasn’t a surprise. The investors are anchored by Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and former quarterback Rodney Peete.

“The team is doing what it needs to do to keep its options open in Las Vegas,” the statement from Lott and Fortress Investment Group said. “We will also be providing additional information and data to the Raiders and the NFL so that they can see there is a real and viable option to remain in Oakland.”

Should the Raiders be allowed to move to Nevada, it would be the third relocation approval in one year.

The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles last year and are building a $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood.

The Chargers last week announced their relocation to LA and will be a tenant in that new stadium, scheduled to open in 2019.

For years, the Raiders have said they needed a new stadium. Their current home, the Oakland Alameda Coliseum, opened in 1966 and is the only facility shared by a baseball and football franchise.

Under Davis’ father, Hall of Fame owner Al Davis, the Raiders moved from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 then returned to the East Bay in 1995.

In this April 28, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, meets with Raiders fans after speaking at a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee in Las Vegas. The Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas.

In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders fans hold up signs about the team’s possible move to Las Vegas during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas.

Obama commutes 330 drug sentences on last day as president

WASHINGTON — In a last major act as president, Barack Obama cut short the sentences of 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes on Thursday, bringing his bid to correct what he’s called a systematic injustice to a climactic close.

With his final offer of clemency, Obama brought his total number of commutations granted to 1,715, more than any other president in U.S. history, the White House said. During his presidency Obama ordered free 568 inmates who had been sentenced to life in prison.

“He wanted to do it. He wanted the opportunity to look at as many as he could to provide relief,” Neil Eggleston, Obama’s White House counsel, said in an interview in his West Wing office. “He saw the injustice of the sentences that were imposed in many situations, and he has a strong view that people deserve as second chance.”

For Obama, it was the last time he planned to exercise his presidential powers in any significant way. At noon on Friday, Obama will stand with President-elect Donald Trump as his successor is sworn in and Obama’s chapter in history comes to an end.

Even as Obama issued the commutations, the White House had been mostly cleared out to make way for Trump. In between carrying out their last duties, the few remaining staffers were packing up belongings as photos of Obama were taken down from the walls of the West Wing corridors.

The final batch of commutations — more in a single day than on any other day in U.S. history — was the culmination of Obama’s second-term effort to try to remedy the consequences of decades of onerous sentencing requirements that he said had imprisoned thousands of drug offenders for too long. Obama repeatedly called on Congress to pass a broader criminal justice fix, but lawmakers never acted.

Obama personally reviewed the case of every inmate who received a commutation, often poring over case files in the evenings or calling his attorneys into his office to discuss specifics. Although a backlog of cases remains as Obama leaves office, his administration reviewed all applications that came in by an end-of-August deadline, officials said.

Eggleston said Obama had been particularly motivated to grant clemency to inmates who had turned themselves around in prison. He said one inmate had trained and obtained a commercial driver’s license through a prison program, despite having a life sentence that all but assured he’d never get to use it.

Montana beekeeper stung by beehive thieves in California

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.

Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune it appeared the thieves used semitrailers to steal about 190,000 bees between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Yuba City, California. He said he was storing the bees on a fellow beekeeper’s property before moving them to Fresno, where he had a contract to pollinate almond trees.

Cunniff says the theft will cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. The hives were insured.

LA man forced into car crash, then fatally shot

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a man was shot to death as he lay trapped in his overturned vehicle after it was rammed by an SUV.

The 32-year-old victim was shot late Wednesday in the Reseda area.

Investigators found that the SUV rammed the victim’s vehicle from behind, causing it to crash into parked vehicles and overturn.

Someone got out of the SUV and shot the victim once, got back into the SUV and fled. A citizen pulled the victim out of the vehicle and called 911.

DA: Teen shot by officers had knife, acted erratically

SALINAS, Calif. — Authorities say police in Central California shot and killed a knife-wielding teenager after failing to subdue him with a fire hose, rubber bullets and stun guns.

The Monterey Herald reports that 14 officers from the Salinas Police Department responded Wednesday to a report of a man on a Salinas sidewalk armed with a knife.

Suspect in Mendocino pot grower’s death surrenders at border

UKIAH, Calif. — A fugitive suspected in the killing of a marijuana grower in Mendocino County says he was tired of running and has turned himself in.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Porter says Michael Andrew Kane had been living in Mexico and surrendered to U.S. authorities at the border this week.

Kane is the fourth person arrested in connection to the death in November of 35-year-old Jeffrey Settler. Authorities are searching for three other suspects.

Officials say Settler had hired the seven to help him trim marijuana plants at his property. Detectives suspect the trimmers surprised Settler as he was asleep and robbed him of more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

California’s largest public employee union approves contract

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Workers in California’s largest public-employee union have approved a tentative contract after months of negotiations.

Spokesman Mike Roth confirmed Thursday that members of the Service Employees International Union Local 1000 had ratified the agreement reached in December. The Legislature must approve the contract before it can take effect.

Bill would force White House hopefuls to release tax returns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A lawmaker in Rhode Island wants to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on the state’s ballot unless they release their tax returns.

State Sen. Gayle Goldin, a Providence Democrat, says she’ll submit a bill this week to require presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns to qualify for the ballot.

Similar proposals are circulating in Massachusetts, California, New Mexico, Hawaii and the District of Columbia.

Lawmakers are responding to President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to not release his tax returns during the campaign. The Republican’s decision broke with decades of precedent.

Goldin says voters deserve transparency so they can evaluate a candidate’s integrity, potential conflicts of interests and respect for the nation’s laws.

The Board of Elections would make the tax returns public.

Obama releases final batch of bin Laden documents

WASHINGTON — In its final hours, the Obama administration on Thursday released the last of three installments of documents belonging to Osama bin Laden that were seized in a 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader in his secret compound.

Tracking down and killing the man behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on America is one of President Barack Obama’s greatest accomplishments.

Intelligence officials have been working for more than two years to declassify the hundreds of documents captured in the raid. The last batch consisting of 49 documents include letters to and from bin Laden, his deputies and his mother. The documents also include a running disagreement between bin Laden and al-Qaida’s affiliate in Iraq, which morphed into the Islamic State. The IS is currently the top target of U.S. counterterrorism efforts.

The Pentagon announced Thursday that U.S. Air Force attacked a pair of IS military camps in Libya, seeking to eliminate extremists who had escaped the former IS stronghold of Sirte

Bin Laden is responsible for orchestrating the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. that killed nearly 3,000 people. The attacks drastically changed America’s footprint abroad and challenged some of the most basic tenets of the U.S. Constitution in an effort to detect terrorists before they strike.

Study: Texas abortions declined as clinics got farther away

AUSTIN, Texas — The number of abortions performed throughout Texas dropped after a 2013 law forced the closure of clinics in all but the largest cities, and the decline was steeper the farther a woman lived from one of the remaining clinics, a study found.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down Texas’ tougher abortion regulations — known as HB2 — but not before more than 20 clinics closed, including nearly all that served rural and midsized cities. None have reopened since.

A study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that the law affected Texas’ abortion numbers before it was overturned.

Researchers say the steepest declines in abortions occurred among residents of the Rio Grande Valley along the U.S.-Mexico border and in a wide swath of West Texas, where the closest clinics were more than 100 miles farther away after nearby facilities shuttered.

The study found that abortions among women from those areas in 2014 plummeted by 50 percent — from 4,589 in 2012 to 2,279 in 2014 — compared to the year before HB2 went into effect. The numbers in the study reflected both medical and surgical abortions performed by a doctor.

No explicit connection is made in the study between increased travel times to clinics and fewer abortions, which are in decline nationwide.

Abortions also significantly fell nearly 16 percent in the six Texas counties that still have abortion clinics and where longer drives weren’t an issue. The study acknowledged that factors other than distance could have played a role.