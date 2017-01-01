Best of Nevada County Blotter 2016, Part 2 | TheUnion.com

The Union is one of the few newspapers that still prints items from its local law enforcement agencies’ dispatch reports, and they are among the most-read articles in the paper.

While serious news takes place in those reports — things you’d want to know about if they happened on your street — the Police Blotter also reveals the human condition in all its frailty and, sometimes, its humor. These were some of our favorites from 2016:

July 6: 6:58 p.m. — A woman from Pleasant Valley and Bitney Springs roads reported two meat salesmen in a truck asked her if she was a carnivore and were “pushy with their meat.”

July 8: 4:30 p.m. — A woman from Memorial Park reported people were disrespectful to her when she confronted them about littering; she wanted a call about the ne’er-do-wells.

July 10: 8:08 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported suspicious activity; she said her new garbage bags had been stolen and she didn’t want them involved in a crime with marijuana or bank robbery money wrapped inside them.

July 24: — A caller from To Hell And Back Lane reported smoke and a possible fire.

Aug. 5: 1:56 p.m. — A caller reported two vicious pugs running loose near the 14300 block of Highway 49.

Aug. 6: 6;07 p.m. — A man from Pioneer Park pocket-dialed and was singing doo-wop and mumbling incoherently. On call back, he said he was OK, and was thanked for his serenade.

Aug. 8: 11:17 p.m. — A man reported his mother, who died in 2007, was in the house watching TV. It was a medication issue.

Aug. 10: 2:57 a.m. — A man wanted to know if the helicopter was for him. When he was advised that it was not, he said he was going to curl up in a little telepathic ball and go to sleep.

Aug. 11: 1:29 p.m. — A caller reported an argument, began yelling at the dispatcher and said that it was his constitutional right not to give any information.

Aug. 11: 5:42 p.m. — A woman wanted to report stalking. She then wanted an emergency protective order against her boyfriend so the police would break up with him for her.

Aug. 13: 3:45 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a violent person punching the walls, who then went “night night.”

Aug. 21: 5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported being with an elderly woman driving a sedan who appeared very confused and lost, and said she had been stuck in the roundabout for hours. She was now out of her vehicle. She got back on the road and was OK.

Aug. 23: 6:38 p.m. — A man at a business in the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive reported being refused service due to his being too drunk. He was advised that NCSO would not respond to have someone serve him.

Aug. 30: 10:30 p.m. — A man from Burma Road reported people processing large amounts of marijuana, and said he cannot breathe from the fumes; it was found to have been a skunk.

Aug. 31: 10:34 a.m. — A caller from Fletcher Lane reported nefarious activity involving creepy people.

Sept. 8: 9:34 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Amber Loop reported needing to move out of a residence by 1 p.m., and being unable to catch the cat.

Sept. 9: 3:40 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and East Bennett roads reported a drunken man in a parked vehicle, hanging out the window with a bottle of alcohol in one hand and a sock puppet on the other.

Sept. 29: 10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Nursery Street reported a ladder had been moved about three feet and the caller wanted it looked at.

Oct. 3: 5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street wanted to know if it’s possible for someone to steal part of someone else’s intestine.

Oct. 9: 10:53 a.m. — A man reported he is alive and named Turtle.

Oct. 11: 3:28 a.m. — A woman from the 11000 block of Cedar Ridge Drive reported “I don’t really have an emergency, but I am really high.” She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 13: 6:07 p.m. — A woman was contacted on Highway 20 and Mill Street who was attempting to resuscitate an imaginary deceased mountain lion.

Oct. 25: 7:36 a.m. — A woman asked to talk to the sergeant and promised she will not go hide in a bush like yesterday.

Nov. 3: 5:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man with his property spread out on the sidewalk, playing a stringless guitar and wearing ski goggles, acting like a “froot loop.” He agreed to move on.

Nov. 8: 2:40 p.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported a man running around with his shirt off, causing a disturbance. He was being himself.

Nov. 12: 3:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a heated argument involving a crowd. Contact was made with the usual suspects, who were moving on.

Nov. 12: 4:26 p.m. — A man from Broad Street requested an officer to take a photo of an umbrella that poked him in the eye. He then was heckling customers in front of the business.

Nov. 29: 4:26 p.m. — A woman reported her ex-friend was slandering her name and her heart hurts.

Dec. 5: 3:16 a.m. — A caller reported he was having a terrorist attack on his Facebook and it involved the synagogue of satan.

Dec. 4: 5:13 p.m. — A man from Spring and South Pine streets said he needed to make a statement, was rambling, then called back on the business line to report he was being made fun of in Nevada City dance clubs, where he was line dancing.

Dec. 4: 2:19 p.m. — A man reported he had been held against his will for several days and his property was taken. He was extremely uncooperative and kept singing his answers. He just wanted his property back and did not want to report the kidnapping.

Dec. 13: 11:30 a.m. — A man from Highway 49 kept asking “What is your first name?” When provided the name, he said “I am a human being and I have one more person to pray for,” and hung up.

Dec. 13: 4:27 p.m. — A struggle was heard on a 911 call from Greenhorn Road. On callback, a grandmother and grandson were racing to see if a cell phone or rotary dial phone would call 911 the quickest. The rotary dial won the race.

Check out this past Saturday’s edition of The Union for the first six months of memorable police blotter entries from 2016.