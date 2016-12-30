Best of Nevada County Blotter 2016, Part 1 | TheUnion.com

The Union is one of the few newspapers that still prints items from its local law enforcement agencies’ dispatch reports, and they are among the most-read articles in the paper.

While serious news takes place in those reports — things you’d want to know about if they happened on your street — the Police Blotter also reveals the human condition in all its frailty and, sometimes, its humor. These were some of our favorites from 2016:

Jan. 13: 1:31 p.m. — A caller from Rockwood Drive reported a man knocking on the door and asking to pray with the resident; he said he had had a dream about the address, then left.

Jan. 13: 7:36 p.m. — A woman from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a suspicious unicycle on her front porch.

Jan. 18: 9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Cedar Way reported a flock of goats.

Feb. 17: 8:32 a.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Nicklaus Court reported a shirtless man standing on a telephone box, doing kung fu. He had permission.

March 6: 7:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Pine Street reported a man in the middle of the street, screaming that it is the end of the world. He could not be located.

March 7: 2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive reported a man came into the office with a case of gold and silver, saying he wanted to buy a residence. He said he was part of a militia and was on the run from Nevada, and was told to come back in an hour. The man was wearing camo pants and a shirt that said Occupy Nevada, and was bald with no eyebrows.

March 8: 1:25 p.m. — A 6-year-old boy reported his mom was being mean and yelled at him because he wasn’t listening; it wasn’t an emergency though.

March 8: 9:03 p.m. — A caller from the 13000 block of Highway 49 reported trespassing for 1,159 days.

March 30: 6:12 a.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Boulder Street reported he was getting no respect.

March 31: 12:37 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a noise disturbance; it was found to be coming from the caller’s computer.

March 31: 7:14 p.m. — A caller from the Omega overlook reported finding buried bundles of lavender and sage that might be marking a grave. Nothing had been recently buried and it appeared to have been additions to a memorial site.

April 4: 1:47 p.m. — A man from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that a man with a “false leg” threatened him because he did not like his whistling.

April 4: 12:14 p.m. — A woman from Jackass Flats Road reported witchcraft and harassment by a person who came into her cabin and hung dolls up from the ceiling.

April 4: 10:32 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man knocked on the door, said his name was Jason and he was harmless, then left. He could not be located.

April 8: 10:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported yelling and door slamming, and a possible verbal dispute. A woman had been drinking and got overly excited while watching American Idol; she had gone to bed.

April 14: 8:16 p.m. — A man from Deerlick Road reported trespassers. He called again at 8:24 p.m., and asked to speak to dispatch. When advised this was dispatch, he said “You ain’t dispatch,” and hung up. He called again, saying, “You ain’t a dispatcher bro,” and hung up when asked if he had an emergency. He called back at 8:34 p.m. and was not making any sense. He was advised not to call 911 if he did not have an emergency.

May 2: 3:22 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Ball Road reported a neighbor’s loud bell, which is bothersome.

May 6: 12:21 p.m. — A woman in the 100 block of Ophir Street reported that she’s gained a lot of weight and doesn’t know the reason for the weight gain. She declined medical treatment and then disconnected.

May 10: 9:19 p.m. — A woman reported the theft of Hawaii pictures and negatives taken in 1978, and said “this is bigger than it seems.”

May 12: 9:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Flume Street reported an outdoor movie was being shown with a loud sound system, people were openly smoking crystal meth and juveniles were drinking alcohol, and it was like “Apocalypse Now.” At 11:38 p.m., a man complained that officers in the area with their lights on were disturbing his sleep and he wanted them arrested.

May 17: 8:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man refusing to leave, who was angry at the way an employee smiled at him.

May 31: 12:49 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of a shopping cart with his personal belongings. He called back to advise that he is telepathic and located his items.

June 3: 4:12 p.m. — A caller in the 12000 block of North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported that his dog, which is buried at his home, has cameras embedded in its eyes. Those cameras were looking into the caller’s brain, which holds over $40 billion worth of government secrets.

June 9: 5:06 p.m. — A caller wanted clearance to release federal classified information about the Antichrist.

June 14: 8:46 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported a man who appeared altered, who stated he had died of an overdose and was now trapped in a female body.

June 14: 11:44 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Maryland Drive reported Cal Fire needed assistance with a man who was having difficulty breathing after eating pot brownies, which caused the person to “completely lose his ‘expletive.’” Two people were freaking out.

