Bear Yuba Land Trust launches online auction to raise money for land, trails and nature programs
September 1, 2017
An online auction is underway in an effort to raise money for the Bear Yuba Land Trust.
The online auction launched on Monday at http://www.bylt.org will run until the week leading up to the nonprofit organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, Open Spaces & Wild Places: A Celebration of Land on Sept. 16 at Linden Lea Ranch.
The online auction includes over 60 items donated from local and regional vendors in a variety of categories: home and garden, health and beauty care, outdoor recreation gear and adventures, local beer and wine, local restaurants, weekend getaways, arts and culture and more.
Some items include: a tour of ol' Republic Brewery, complete with beer, appetizers and a cool t-shirt; a day on a pontoon boat at Emerald Cove Marina; a case of Szabo Vineyards Primitivo wine; two ticket's to KVMR's Celtic Festival; a festival pass for Wild & Scenic Film Festival; camping at Inn Town Campground; a backpack from Mountain Recreation; a rafting trip for two on the American River; a two-night stay at Sierra Hot Springs Resort and a Farron Feiner original wall hanging donated by Kitkitdizzi.
The highest bid made during the online auction will compete against auction bidders who attend the Silent Auction on Sept. 16. The highest bidder wins.
For more information or to participate, go to http://www.bylt.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- UPDATE: Pleasant Fire spreads to 392 acres, 40% containment; All evacuations and road closures lifted (VIDEO/LIVE FEED)
- Nevada County prosecutor: Desiree Hayden won’t face murder charge
- Nevada County death: Hiker dies in Bridgeport area
- Coming soon: Ol’ Republic Roadhouse in Old 5 Mile House
- Nevada County authorities suspend search for missing Yuba River swimmer
Trending Sitewide
- Update: Fire near North San Juan reaches 250 acres; shelter to open in Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Pleasant Fire spreads to 392 acres, 40% containment; All evacuations and road closures lifted (VIDEO/LIVE FEED)
- Nevada County prosecutor: Desiree Hayden won’t face murder charge
- Nevada County death: Hiker dies in Bridgeport area
- THE UNION NOW: Live streaming from the newsroom