Bear River Recreation and Park District hosts open house | TheUnion.com

Bear River Recreation and Park District hosts open house
August 7, 2017
Bear River Recreation and Park District is hosting an open house at its new home, 10988 Combie Road #110, in South County.
The open house will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Center Plaza location, with food, fun and prizes. The district relocated its office on July 1.
For more information, contact General Manager Marlene Sharon at 530-268-PARK (7275) or visit http://brrpd.org .
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Auburn woman faces child cruelty, battery charges, Nevada County authorities say
- Nevada County judge sentences Robert Taylor to 30 years to life on molestation charges
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County
- Between a rock and a hard place, 1911 Alleghany gold mine continues despite hardship (VIDEO)
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Flasher reported on Litton Trail, Sierra College Drive
Trending Sitewide
- Auburn woman faces child cruelty, battery charges, Nevada County authorities say
- Phil Carville: A Caltrans disaster in the making
- Grass Valley Police: Man will face attempted murder charge for stabbing
- Nevada County judge sentences Robert Taylor to 30 years to life on molestation charges
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County