Bear River Recreation and Park District hosts open house | TheUnion.com

Bear River Recreation and Park District is hosting an open house at its new home, 10988 Combie Road #110, in South County.

The open house will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Center Plaza location, with food, fun and prizes. The district relocated its office on July 1.

For more information, contact General Manager Marlene Sharon at 530-268-PARK (7275) or visit http://brrpd.org .