Pleasant Fire in North San Juan prompts evacuations, threatens homes

A fire started Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near Peterson's Corner, just south of North San Juan.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire had reached 250 acres and was 10 percent contained. At that time it was reported that about 200 structures were threatened.

Early on, Highway 49 was closed to traffic and Ivey Road and all roads along Hyatt Road were evacuated. That list grew to include Robinson Road, Brotherhood Way, Tobacco Road, New School Road and east over to Maidu Ridge Road.

Toward the end of the evening it was announced Ananda Villiage was under an advisory for evacuation but hadn't been formally vacated.

An emergency shelter for those displaced from the fire was available at First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley.

The Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team was also available for those with horses or livestock. That group set up shop at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Right from the start, fire engines from every agency in the surrounding three counties were on scene and Cal Fire ordered additional aircraft and resources to assist.

Highway 49 remained closed into the evening with northbound traffic being diverted as far south as The Willo Steak House at the intersection of Highway 49 and Newtown Road.