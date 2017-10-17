Barking Lot Sale set for Saturday in Grass Valley

Rescue for Pet Sake is holding its Barking Lot Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 120 Bank Street in Grass Valley.

A number of new and used items will be on hand for purchase as well as hot dogs, a bake sale and a raffle. All proceeds to go the rescued dogs.

The event will also double as an adopt-a-thon.

For more information, go to http://www.rescueforpetsake.com or call 530-263-3331.