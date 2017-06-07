Avanguardia Wines hosts opening of Jim Bair photography | TheUnion.com

Fine art photography by Jim Bair will be debuted at the Avanguardia Wines Tasting Room in downtown Grass Valley, 209 W. Main St., during a special after-hours evening event 5-7 p.m. Friday.

Featuring flowers, waterfalls, storms and mountain scenes, the printed photographs were taken in California, Nevada, Hawaii, Washington DC and Yellowstone. Award-winning local photographer and world traveler Bair, a photographer for over 40 years, says, "Fine wine and fine art couldn't be a better pairing."

Photography became a priority for Bair in the 1970s when he studied under nationally known Time-Life photographer Marion Patterson and Steve Crouch, author of Steinbeck Country. He has received awards for both his film and digital work, including 2nd and 3rd place awards at the California State Fair, 1st, 2nd and 3rd places at the Nevada County Fair, honorable mentions from the Photographic Society of America in international competition, juried acceptance in the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and more.

Bair has pursued his lifelong interest in photography with passion, including serving for two years as vice president of the 130-plus member Nevada County Camera Club. Before retiring to Nevada County, his research career included serving on the team at Stanford that invented the computer mouse, developing the graphic user interface and hyperlinks, and implementing the first email system.

The photography will be showcased in the antique-furnished Avanguardia tasting room, in one of the oldest buildings in Grass Valley, built in the 1850s. The opening will feature complimentary wine tasting and edibles, with Bair present to discuss his work and photographs available for purchase or order. After the special evening opening, the show will continue during regular tasting room hours, Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.