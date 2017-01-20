Authorities: Nevada County carjacking suspect gave his name to victim | TheUnion.com

A December carjacking suspect who gave his name when stealing a truck at gunpoint was booked Friday into the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

James Jerold Zinola-Young, 24, of Grass Valley, faces a carjacking charge. He remained in jail Friday without bond on a parole violation, jail records show.

The theft happened Dec. 22 near You Bet Road and Jokers Wild Lane. The victim was driving home from Grass Valley when he spotted a man, later identified as Zinola-Young, waving him down from the side of the road, sheriff’s Capt. Paul Schmidt said.

“The victim stopped his truck and the guy walked around to the driver’s side, pulled a gun,” Schmidt added.

Zinola-Young pulled the victim from the vehicle and dragged him to the passenger seat. At some point the victim was struck on the head, the captain said.

Zinola-Young then got into the driver’s seat.

“Zinola-Young started to drive off and (the victim) jumped out,” Schmidt said.

The victim walked to a nearby house and called authorities. He then left the home, leading authorities to search for a few hours before finding him, Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, the victim didn’t remember his assailant’s name for two days. After recalling the name, he then found Zinola-Young on Facebook and authorities issued a warrant for him. Placer County authorities arrested Zinola-Young on Thursday.

Zinola-Young has faced a gun charge before. Records show he pleaded no contest in 2011 to felony discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor count of criminal threats and an unrelated misdemeanor count of possession of brass knuckles. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

