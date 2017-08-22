Authorities: Man handling illegal fireworks severely burned in Chicago Park

A 57-year-old man was severely burned this weekend when ordnance he was handling at his Chicago Park home exploded, leading authorities to discover materials used to make illegal fireworks, a release states.

The man, since sent to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with burns to his face and chest, is expected to live, authorities said.

The investigation likely will lead authorities to forward a case to the District Attorney's Office for review, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

The explosion happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Old Stagecoach Road. Authorities responded to the area, saw the burned man and a large amount of materials needed for making fireworks, the release states.

Authorities said the burned man likely was handling live ordnance on the bottom floor of his two-story home when it exploded, burning him.

The Placer County Sheriff's Explosives Ordnance Detail and Sacramento Sheriff's Office Arson and Bomb Task Force also responded to the area. Officials determined the materials, considered volatile, should be destroyed at the scene, authorities state.

"Only a handful of live ordnances were found and destroyed," the release states. "However, there were large amounts of precursor chemicals and hardware found for making fireworks."

A search warrant executed on the property revealed hardware used to make fireworks. Authorities confiscated the equipment, reports state.