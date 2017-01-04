Authorities continue search for Grass Valley robbery, car chase suspect | TheUnion.com

The suspects in a Grass Valley robbery and multi-county car chase may be connected to a string of crimes across Northern California, police said.

Authorities have two suspects in custody who they’ve linked to the Monday robbery of the Hot Spot Smoke Shop and Tuesday chase that led authorities to Sacramento. Police continued on Wednesday to search for a third suspect who remains at large.

“We have some good leads on the identity of the third person,” Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson said.

Grass Valley police on Wednesday intended to search two vehicles connected to the suspects for weapons used in the robbery. Two suspects — Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 31, and James Edwin Sandoval III, 32, both of Hayward — had no firearms when officers caught them, Johnson said.

Police also are examining the possibility the suspects are connected to other crimes in the Grass Valley area and beyond.

“We’ve also been contacted by other agencies,” Johnson said. “Apparently, these guys have been a living crime spree for the past year or two.”

The Sandovals’ arrests came after a car chase that led authorities from Grass Valley through Marysville and down Highways 70 and 99 before it ended at San Juan and Truxel roads in Sacramento.

The three suspects ran from officers. A Sacramento police officer caught Joseph Sandoval inside a Food Max. A police dog bit James Sandoval during his arrest, leading officers to take him to UC Davis Medical Center, authorities said.

The third suspect eluded police.

The chase began just after noon Tuesday when a detective spotted the suspects leaving a McKnight Way gas station. The suspects, recognized from a surveillance video, were in a recently stolen white box-truck that officers tried to stop. The box-truck sped from officers, leading to the chase.

The box-truck and a silver Kia Sorento, the latter left by the suspects at the gas station, are in police custody.

