Austin Healey’s roll through Grass Valley
September 28, 2017
The Gold Miners Inn hosted members of the Australian Austin Healey Owners Association recently, according to Inn general manager Sean Gilleran.
The Aussies are members of an international association of people interested in the history, maintenance, restoration and enjoyment of all Healey marques. While relatively inexpensive when they were first manufactured in the 1960s, Austin Healeys are now coveted and cost anywhere from $130,000 to $180,000, Gilleran said.
These five cars and drivers were on their way to a show at the Concours d'Elegance at Pebble Beach.
