Grass Valley City Manager Robert Richardson to return to Auburn | TheUnion.com

AUBURN — The City of Auburn was scheduled Monday night to appoint Grass Valley City Manager Robert Richardson as its own city manager, a position he held from 2003 to 2014.

Council members had not yet discussed the item on Monday’s agenda at City Hall as of press time. However a news release issued by the city over the weekend made Richardson’s selection public.

“After an extensive search of highly qualified candidates from across the state, the City Council chose Mr. Richardson for his proven leadership skills and accomplishments,” the release states.

Among Auburn capital projects noted as Richardson’s accomplishments in Auburn included Central Square, enhancement of the Auburn Airport and his management of the city during the difficult recession years.

“Mr. Richardson brings to the position many years of management experience and a deep understanding and appreciation of our community,” the release states.

Auburn council members were quick to reference Richardson even before he was officially selected Monday.

“I’m hoping that this new city manager will be on board with this,” Auburn City Council member Cheryl Maki said during Monday’s meeting as the council discussed the Auburn Economic Endurance Plan.

Calls to Richardson’s office and to Grass Valley City Clerk Kristi Bashor were not returned as of press time Monday. Mayor Howard Levine declined to comment until Tuesday’s Grass Valley City Council meeting.

A news release from the City of Grass Valley late Monday highlighted some of the projects Richardson was a part of over the past three years, including the hiring of police and fire chiefs, the creation of a new development review process, a reduction of visual homelessness, and the creation of new front counter services.

“‘The skill set I’m really good at includes creating efficient organizations, developing strong teams, restoring financial health and moving a city forward,” Richardson said in the prepared statement. “Frankly, because of the City Council’s consistent focus and an excellent staff, we condensed six or seven years of work into three.”

