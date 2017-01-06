‘Atmospheric river’ pours into Nevada County this weekend | TheUnion.com

• Next to the Nevada County Warehouse on the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City

Self-serve sandbag stations are available at the Grass Valley Corporation Yard at 556 Freeman Lane and will be accessible around the clock this weekend. Bring your own shovel. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) would like to remind residents that free sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

Low snow Friday night and early Saturday followed by significant amounts of rain in the higher elevations on Sunday has forecasters calling for major flooding this weekend through next week in what’s being referred to as an “atmospheric river” of precipitation.

The first wave of the storm, which was expected to hit the Northern Coast and Sierra Nevada Friday night, was slated to bring snow levels down as low as 2,500 feet in some places before a warmer mass of precipitation rolls in later Saturday, pushing snow levels into elevations as high as 10,000 feet by Sunday night.

As much as 15 to 20 inches of rain is forecast to fall during the span of the next week, with 10 inches of that expected before Tuesday morning.

“After midnight Saturday will be steady precipitation through Saturday night and peaking Sunday afternoon in terms of intensity,” National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth said Friday morning. “It’s going to be heavy at times. Not much of a let-up through Monday.”

Kurth warned that creek and river levels will be rising and people should avoid travel along roads that are prone to mud or rock slides.

“There’s also going to be quite a bit of wind that could cause power outages,” Kurth added. “People should be prepared with emergency kits, and supplies are best to get now. Travel will be dangerous through the weekend and should be avoided.”

High winds in Grass Valley caused power outages this week for at least 600 customers when a power pole landed on a Waste Management vehicle on Nugget Lane and a tree fell into the dining room of a house on Penstock Drive. While no one was hurt in the incidents, those living at the house were forced to vacate due to unsafe electrical systems.

Another cooler storm system with snow levels above 5,000 feet is expected to roll into the area by late Monday and into Tuesday, possibly producing half the amount of precipitation predicted from this weekend’s system.

“If we get that much over an entire week, we will probably have some significant problems,” Grass Valley Director of Public Works and City Engineer Tim Kiser said in reaction to the 15 to 20 inches of rain forecasted.

“Ten inches over a week is a lot of rain, but a lot different that eight inches in two days.”

Kiser hopes that the rainfall will spread out over a period of time in order to keep the hazards to a minimum. City staff is working to ensure crews are prepared for the weekend.

“We’re making sure our inlet drainages are clear, making sure that our larger ditches are clear, outfalls for pipes are clear so they can take as much water as they can get during this storm,” Kiser said.

One of the problem areas in Grass Valley has been the intersection of Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way, where rising waters prompted a road closure when water levels rose there in December.

“Typically that is one of the first areas that will flood for us,” Kiser said. “Two creeks combine at that location and the creek is fairly close to the road.”

The City of Grass Valley’s standby crews will be available over the weekend and city employees have been informed that they may get called to work in the case of an emergency.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches on portions of the Feather and Cosumnes rivers and are anticipating higher than usual flows along the South Yuba River. Pacific Gas and Electric Company is warning those going near the South Yuba River to be aware of higher and changing flows due to the coming rain system.

“PG&E’s Lake Spaulding in Nevada County is expected to fill and the dam could begin spilling as soon as Saturday afternoon as runoff fills the reservoir,” said Brandi Merlo, a spokesperson for PG&E.

“Flows would be higher along about 40 miles of the South Yuba River between Lake Spaulding in Nevada County and Englebright Lake in Yuba County,” Merlo added. “Fortunately, the river can accommodate much higher flows like those that occur during the wettest months of winter.”

During the New Year’s flood of 1997 the South Yuba River rose to about 26 feet above normal and came just below the deck of the historic 1862 covered bridge at the South Yuba River State Park. Damage was caused to the bridge by floating debris, which was eventually repaired.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.