Applications coming down to the wire for Nevada City’s medical dispensary

Candidates who have applied to operate Nevada City's first medical cannabis dispensary are scheduled pitch their business plans to a selection committee Nov. 2.

The committee — which includes City Planner Amy Wolfson, Police Chief Tim Foley, Interim City Manager Catrina Olson, and City Councilmembers Evans Phelps and Valerie Moberg — will interview the candidates. Representatives from HdL, the city's cannabis business consultant, will listen in and prepare professional feedback for the committee, according to Wolfson.

Based on input from the selection committee and HdL representatives, Olson will consider factors including the locations of the proposed dispensaries, business and parking plans, community benefits, and safety and security plans, and will submit a ranking of each business to the City Council.

Councilmembers will make a final decision on which prospective business will be awarded the city's one medical cannabis dispensary license during a public meeting, which Wolfson said will likely be scheduled for Nov. 15.

Applicants have "all met the preliminary requirements and they all have pretty good applications," Wolfson said.

The upcoming interviews, which are closed to the public, will focus on searching for any "red flags" in the proposed business plans and informing recommendations to City Council, she said.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.