Annual trout fishing derby off the hook | TheUnion.com

The sun was shining and the fish were flopping Saturday morning at the Nevada County Fairgrounds' Lyon's Lake in Grass Valley for the 45th Grass Valley Sportsman's Club's popular Trout Derby fishing event.

The free event gave the opportunity for families to spend some quality time in the great outdoors and even provided the chance to win some prizes, depending on what was reeled in.

First-, second- and third-place prizes were offered in three different age groups for both boys and girls, while a grand prize for the longest fish netted a winner a nice rod and reel combo.

Fifteen specially tagged trout could earn an angler some cash if they could reel one in.

Over 3,100 total trout were planted in Lyon's Lake from both the Mt. Lassen Trout Farm in Tehama County and the Nimbus Fish Hatchery on the American River, making the chance of catching a fish very good.

Around the lake, 10-year-old Isabella Hescock could be seen grinning from ear to ear after pulling in an 8.6-pound rainbow trout that stood to win her the grand prize — that is, if another girl didn't pull in a larger fish by the noon cutoff time for the contest.

Elsewhere on the lakeshore, first-time participant David Ball could be seen casting a line for his four-year-old daughter Rowan, whose family recently moved here from Florida.

The Grass Valley Sportsman's Club has been in existence since 1880 and is noted as the oldest operating sportsman's club west of the Mississippi River. The club hosts fundraisers such as the annual crab feed, steak feed, Draft Horse Classic and a beer booth operated during the fair to help pay for their events such as the Trout Derby.