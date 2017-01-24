Annual Nevada County supervisor workshop starts today | TheUnion.com

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., today and Thursday

Nevada County supervisors will meet today and Thursday for their annual workshop, where they’ll discuss tree mortality, the library’s new sales tax and goals for this year, among other items.

Supervisors will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Today supervisors are scheduled to hear about the county’s financial state, as well as the opioid epidemic from a local, state and national perspective. They’ll also review last year’s goals and get an update on state legislation.

On Thursday supervisors will learn about Measure A, the sales tax for the Nevada County Library that passed Nov. 8. They’ll also hear about tree mortality in the county and economic development.