Alta road washout isolates neighborhood | TheUnion.com

When Canyon Creek washed away part of Morton Road in the community of Alta on Jan. 10, Dawn Sibley and the families of 10 other households were essentially cut off from access to services.

Sibley, an elementary school teacher at Alta-Dutch Flat School, had just returned home from UC Davis Children’s Hospital at around 9 p.m with her 16-year-old daughter who had a tonsillectomy.

She was warned by her husband to drive safely along the portion of Morton Road.

“I drove across through a torrential downpour,” Sibley said. “I kind of creeped through and turned around to light the creek with my headlights.”

Sibley noticed that the water from Canyon Creek had backed up to just below the roadway.

“About 20 minutes later we got a call from a neighbor that the road had washed away,” Sibley said.

The Canyon Creek culvert under Morton Road had failed and replaced the road with a 30 foot deep crevasse carved from excessive run off.

“We were concerned after her tonsillectomy that we were stranded here,” Sibley explained.

It took three days before an alternate route could be established for the stranded residents to get around the portion of road that washed away.

“It affected me getting to my job,” Sibley said. “My son lost three days of school and my husband lost two days of work.”

At Alta-Dutch Flat School, where Sibley teaches kindergarten in the morning and seventh and eighth grade in the afternoon, a substitute was called in to cover for her.

“Just being silly, I posted on the school website that their next project was to design and construct a bridge,” Sibley said lightheartedly. “The kids are so proficient and fabulous there that they could have run the class themselves. We started teasing that we would slingshot things across the river if needed. It became the fun hub.”

State geologists have been on site according to Sibley, though they were unable to give any sort of repair timeline.

“We’re very fortunate that no one was hurt or washed downstream,” Placer County Public Works Senior Civil Engineer Kevin Ordway said. “Now we are working as expeditiously as we can. It is, though, a big task and will take a couple of months. We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

A phone conference with county officials was provided on Thursday for neighborhood residents to ask questions.

“Everyone’s forefront concern was immediate access,” Sibley said of the conference. “It’s going to take time, they want to let us know because they want to do it right.”

In the meantime, residents will continue to use an access road on private property to get to their homes.

Placer County hired Teichert Construction to improve the access road for regular travel, though steep terrain, sharp switchbacks, and deep ruts have residents concerned of it being reliable through the winter.

“We’re happy that we’re not stranded anymore, but as a long-term route, we are concerned,” Sibley said of the access road. “It will strand us again if we get weather.”

Prior to Teichert’s improvements, ruts along the access road were getting deeper and the community was trying not to use the access until it was needed. However, as CHP and fire vehicles came through the condition worsened.

“It was passable by short bodied four-wheel-drive vehicles,” Sibley explained. “As it got used it was necessary to have a four-wheel-drive high clearance with decent tires. It’s steep, muddy and tight.”

While Sibley admits that those who live in Alta tend to be more prepared due to their isolation, their unique situation has forced them to rethink things such as home deliveries.

“At what point will the neighborhood need a propane truck?” Sibley rhetorically asked. “A longbed F-250 is hard to get through the switchback turns, I don’t know if a (propane truck) would get through there or not.”

As a result, the Sibleys are opting not to use their heater as much, have switched to a wood burning stove for heat, and are re-thinking their daily lives in order to refrain from putting excess wear on the dirt access road.

“I even thought about how it would be ordering something on Amazon and have to rethink alternative shipping addresses,” Sibley said.

She used the dirt access road to get to work Tuesday, but is worried that the incoming storm will create more problems, especially since the snow level is expected to drop to that of 3,600-foot in Alta.

“We’ve been talking about what car I will drive because I don’t picture myself being able to use my car,” Sibley explained.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.