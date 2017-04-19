Airplane reported missing near Truckee | TheUnion.com

An airplane that departed from the Tahoe-Truckee Airport on Monday has been reported missing.

According to a press release issued by the Civil Air Patrol, the plane departed the Truckee Airport yesterday around 4 p.m. The two people on board were heading for the Petaluma Municipal Airport, but family members say they never arrived.

The air patrol is assisting the Sierra County Sheriff's Department with the search near Little Truckee Summit in Tahoe National Forest, northwest of the town of Truckee. Starting Wednesday morning the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Nordic Team joined others in the search.

The missing aircraft is equipped with an emergency location transmitter, though as of Tuesday afternoon no signal had been sent. The airplane is a four-sear low wing aircraft. It is blue and white with gold trim.

The California Highway Patrol is also assisting in the search, according to CAP spokesperson Lt. Col. Crystal Housman.