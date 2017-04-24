Advanced child’s play: ‘Engineering for Kids’ class lesson in theory, practice | TheUnion.com

Andrea Beltran grew up loving science.

The 16-year-old Nevada Union High School junior excelled at science, technology, engineering and math curriculum, but there was something missing.

Everything was lectured or in textbooks. She said she didn't have the chance to put the knowledge to practical use, and she thinks it's important today's kids get that chance.

So she's started her own class, "Engineering for Kids," for children ages 7-12. The classes are taught every third Saturday at the Madelyn Helling Library's large meeting room in Nevada City.

"When I was younger, all you really learned about until freshman year is all the theory behind what you do, why stuff works," she said. "I just wanted to bring these classes to let kids apply the theory and make things tangible, because I never got to do that."

TESTING THE THEORY

Beltran started the program in January with a class on balloon-powered race cars.

"I start off the class by teaching concepts behind what we're building," she said. "Our very first class was a balloon-powered race car. So I taught them simplified versions of Newton's Law and how that applies to the balloon powering the race car."

Following the instruction portion of the class, kids got to build the race car and take it home with them.

She's since helped the kids build slingshot rockets, drawing robots and, on Saturday, spaghetti bridges.

The drawing robots use markers or colored pencils to draw shapes, circles or ovals.

"They give off frequency, which makes them move and turn around," Beltran said. "You just turn it on and they draw stuff on the paper."

The class will take a hiatus over the summer. Beltran has been accepted into a summer program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

BACK FOR MORE

But she will pick it back up in the fall, mostly because she sees how much the kids love it.

"The kids when they come, they're so fascinated," she said. "I think the biggest thing for them is seeing the final product. The buildup to that, learning about the concepts behind it, just adds to that satisfaction they feel because they know how it works."

"You can see when they leave, they're smiling, they have their products. They'll tell their parents how it works and the ideas I taught them at the beginning of class."

She also has the foresight to know how important this education may be 10 or 15 years down the road.

"STEM right now is such an up-and-coming field. Right now, the jobs these kids are going to have haven't even been created yet. It's such a new field and there's so much yet to be done."

