Acclaimed poet Gary Snyder shares his work at The Open Book in Grass Valley (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Acclaimed poet Gary Snyder shares his work at The Open Book in Grass Valley (VIDEO)
August 6, 2017
Pulitzer Prize winning writer and poet Gary Snyder gave a rare reading to the western Nevada County community Saturday, when he sat down with professor and author Jason Wirth.
The session took place at The Open Book in Grass Valley where the two read passages from their work published in "Mountains, Rivers, and the Great Earth: Reading Gary Snyder and Dögen in an Age of Ecological Crisis" and participated in a question-and-answer session and book signing with the cover artist of the book, Nathan Wirth.
