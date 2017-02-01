About 75 people descend on Auburn office of U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa | TheUnion.com

About 75 people descended Wednesday on U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s Auburn office, sticking notes on the office door and windows in a demand for better health care.

The Nevada City group Resistance U.S. — which attended the gathering along with Indivisible Gold Country, Indivisible Auburn and Indivisible Women Nevada County ­— want change in the nation’s health care system. They tried to make an appointment before Wednesday, but were told no openings existed for weeks.

“We decided to come anyway and leave some notes on the door,” said Stu Matthews, with Resistance U.S. “We’re here to demand that LaMalfa support single-payer health care.”

The part-time office was closed when members arrived. They then posted forms and hand-written notes on the door of the 2399 Rickenbacker Way office that later were torn off, Matthews said.

Police responded to the scene, though it’s unknown who contacted authorities. There were no confrontations or arrests, said Lee Zasloff, with Indivisible Gold Country.

“We’re going to keep showing up,” Matthews said. “There’s so much going on in our country. “We’d really like to have a meeting with Doug LaMalfa,” he added.

A spokesman for LaMalfa couldn’t be reached for comment.

LaMalfa, a Republican who openly supported President Donald Trump before the election, previously has called for the repeal of Obamacare.

LaMalfa’s Auburn office can be contacted at 530-878-5035. His Washington, D.C., office at 202-225-3076.

