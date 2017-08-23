A walk in the park, disc golfers enjoy Grass Valley’s Condon Park
August 23, 2017
Grass Valley's 91-degree temperature Wednesday afternoon didn't keep a pair of its native sons from partaking in a game of disc golf at the renowned Squirrel Creek Disc Golf Course in Condon Park.
Brothers Nick and Brandon Reutschler took turns tossing their drivers and putters into the baskets of the 18-hole course, enjoying the down time while waiting for those ahead to finish their holes.
"You can really relax and take your time," Nick Reutschler said while walking to track down one of his drives.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to lower- and mid-90s for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
