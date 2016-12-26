A look back: 2016’s top five stories in city and county government | TheUnion.com

Editor’s note: As we pivot toward the new year, The Union looks back at some of the top local news stories in 2016. Today we revisit five of the top stories in city and county government.

Senum controversial comments draw national attention

Comments made by Nevada City council member Reinette Senum, one day after a sniper killed five police officers during a Dallas protest, drew national attention when she wrote on Facebook that the shooting was incited by “America’s police force.”

“They have obviously been given directives to go out there and kill,” Senum wrote in July. “It’s insane and it’s meant to create mayhem … This is the oldest trick in the book … it brings out more violence!!! “It’s a terrible cycle that always escalates into something worse,” she continued. “Thus forcing us to ask ourselves, who is benefiting from this? THAT’s the answer I want to get to.”

In wake of her statements, Senum said she was speaking in general terms about police violence that has occurred in other parts of the country, not about local officers.

“I want to apologize because our local police think I’m speaking about them,” she said. “I am speaking about the police out there that has a culture of violence.”

Senum, who said her comments were made as a private citizen and not a representative of Nevada City, added she always had a good working relationship with the local police officers and will continue to be committed to supporting them during her new term on the Nevada City City Council.

The Nevada City Police Officers Association sent a “letter of no confidence” to city officials asking for Senum’s resignation. The council and members of the public discussed the controversy in a special meeting, during which Senum made a public apology.

Voters overturn county’s ban on outdoor cannabis cultivation

A county ordinance that early this year banned outdoor marijuana cultivation launched cannabis to the forefront of community discussion. It dominated headlines and filled board chambers in both city and county government halls.

Measure W, a June 7 ballot initiative that would have cemented the outdoor ban, failed. That led county officials to form a temporary committee that developed temporary grow rules.

The Nov. 8 passage of Proposition 64 was the second ballot measure this year to affect grow regulations. County officials currently are developing a system to create new, permanent grow rules. Supervisors are expected early next year to vote on that system, which would lead to a months-long process.

Ridgeline case decided, but still on appeal

The visually important ridgeline civil case, lingering for years in Nevada County Superior Court, reached its conclusion in 2016.

Filed by Peter Lockyer and Juliet Erickson against Nevada County, the suit claimed the county committed a “taking” — denying them the use of their land — when it required them to maintain a treeline as a condition to get a building permit.

A judge ruled that the Lockyers were the prevailing party, noting the county couldn’t apply its ridgeline ordinance to building permits. However, he determined that no “taking” occurred. That meant the Lockyers were entitled to court costs but not attorney’s fees, the latter of which could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Lockyers have appealed their case to the Third District Court of Appeals.

Development projects draw discussion in Grass Valley

Commercial development drew a great deal of discussion in Grass Valley, with both the Dorsey Marketplace project and plans for a hotel in the Glenbrook Basin drawing interest.

Dorsey Marketplace is a proposed residential and community center that includes 181,900 square feet of retail space, a theater, a dog park, drive-through restaurants and a 90-unit apartment complex. The Development Review Committee hosted multiple meetings on the project in March, as well as a May walking tour of the proposed construction site. In August, an opposition group announced its formation.

Plans for a four-story hotel at East Main Street and West Olympia Drive also drew development review discussion. If approved as presented, the project would likely result in nearly 30 residents who would be forced to seek alternate affordable housing options, if the seven cabins and four single-family homes where they live are demolished to make way for the hotel project.

Nevada City strikes down cell antenna project

In the face of strong opposition from residents, Nevada City Planning Commissioners in September voted 3-0 to deny a proposed application from Verizon Wireless to install eight cellular antennas atop a building in the downtown historical district.

Commissioners also shot down a request from a representative of the communications giant to six-month continuance of the project, which dominated public commentary for many meetings of the planning commission and city council.

The appeal of the denial has been postponed to March by the Nevada City Council.