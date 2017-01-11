A life of accomplishments: Nevada City’s Bill Trumbo looks back at his life | TheUnion.com

Upon first meeting the 91-year-old Bill Trumbo, one might first notice his unusually broad shoulders.

Those shoulders tell a story of his lifetime of exercise and weight lifting, helping him win the Mr. San Fernando Valley title in 1947 and taking second in the Mr. California competition of 1946. He also achieved body building feats including largest chest to waist ratio, and largest shoulders.

Trumbo, who lives in rural Nevada City, has lived a life full of adventure and accomplishments — whether being a world-class Muscle Beach bodybuilder in the 1940’s, working for Universal Studios as a teenager, operating missions for Lockheed-Martin, or designing and building his own home.

The 91-year-old husband and father of five has done a lot, and isn’t done yet.

When Trumbo began bodybuilding, he trained alongside the likes of Vince Gironda, Vic Tanny and even received tips from two-time Mr. America winner John Grimek during the original Santa Monica Muscle Beach scene. That’s when bodybuilding started to become popular and has been referred to as the golden era of bodybuilding.

While Trumbo admits that he now works out lightly only once or twice a week, there was once a time when he had a hard training schedule that drew hundreds to see what he was doing.

Humble beginnings

It all began when he and some friends from school went to tour a new gymnasium that had opened where they were growing up in Burbank.

It was 1938 and the gym, opened by Harvey and Dale Easton, would cater to the needs of Hollywood and became a known place for celebrities to train.

“They asked you to come down and see the gym,” Trumbo said of the Easton’s. “They had a tricep machine, deltoid machine, pectoral machine. I looked at the different devices for building one’s self up. I took it all in and went home and made my own gym. I took 5 gallon cans and filled them. Notched pipes, poured concrete into them and attached them to trees. Ninety pounds, 140 pounds, 420 pound weight.”

Trumbo, 14 at the time, was like many other kids growing up during the depression, working to support their families, and with no extra money to spend on things like going to the gym.

“I went to the junkyard and got pulleys and cables and so forth. Aircraft cables worked better. I built all of these different machines and racks, started working out and taught myself what to do and listened to what they had to say pretty carefully,” Trumbo said.

It didn’t take long before folks started taking notice, not only in Trumbo, but in his one-of-a-kind work out equipment.

“I had 100 guys over there including engineers and doctors,” Trumbo said of the spectators to his workout area. “And the neighbors weren’t all crazy about it.”

Trumbo’s designs and techniques were so productive, it didn’t take long before his methods were copied and implemented into other area gyms.

Years later his son, a doctor at the time, told his dad a story of when he was invited to a symposium of millionaires.

“This fella started talking about his gym and what he built,” Trumbo recalled his son saying. Soon he realized the gym owner was referring to his dad.

Trumbo’s son asked the man where he got his idea from. “‘Bill Trumbo? That’s my father!’ He made a lot of money off of the way I had set (my gym) up and the results he had seen from the school kids.”

Training for Olympics

Trumbo holds no ill will toward the entrepreneur who copied his designs. At the time Trumbo was more interested in trying to make the U.S. Olympic team and couldn’t do so if he was making money from bodybuilding.

“I wanted to get into the Olympics, but you couldn’t work at any activity that had to do with the competition you were in. It was a conflict of interest,” Trumbo recalled of the rule other countries didn’t adhere to, including steroid use.

A combination of steroids’ arrival to the Muscle Beach scene, along with the closure of the original Santa Monica location, discouraged Trumbo from pursuing further attempts at the Olympics.

“I got out of the bodybuilding game when Schwarzenegger came in with steroids,” Trumbo recalled. “I just lost my incentive to go to the beach because the circus people weren’t coming anymore. Most of the steroid people then were taking over.”

Trumbo sifted through the various newspaper and magazine clippings he’d saved from over the years and recalled his place in Muscle Beach history.

“The circus people would stop in on their circuit and work out on the beach and teach people,” Trumbo said. “Then you had all of the Olympic people that would stop by and give tips. The people from the area would always congregate there in Santa Monica and you could get a lot of specific information on how to do certain exercise things, like fastest gains and so forth. At that time there were no steroids to conflict and mitigate the health issues.”

Trumbo’s own personal feats at Muscle Beach were some to make the history books. He recalled one particular Fourth of July in the early 1950’s when he was challenged to complete as many flag chins as he could.

For those who don’t know, a “flag chin” is no easy task. On a vertical bar, he held himself up sideways, as if he were the “flag.” He then proceeded to do chin-ups, only horizontally.

“I did 13 counting real slow,” Trumbo recalled. “I probably could have done more.”

Trumbo in Tinseltown

Though discouraged from not making the Olympics, Trumbo never quit working out even when working for Universal Studios as a set builder.

“I’d rush over there after a quick workout. Universal Studios had the largest collection of sets,” Trumbo said. “Every day I would have to run a mile for the tractor and trailer to pick up sets. I was always amazed at the scenes, they looked so realistic.”

His strength came in handy when it came to placing sets on the trailer, as well as defending himself from his co-workers when they tried to gang up on him during downtime on the graveyard shift.

“They were like children, trying to toss me in the garbage,” Trumbo recalled. “The ringleader started swinging a sledgehammer at me and I stacked these guys up. Those guys didn’t want to play anymore. The next day I overheard them saying, ‘this guy’s not human!’”

Working for Lockheed Martin

By the time Trumbo turned 18, World War II was in full swing and he knew that he would be a prime candidate to be drafted due to his physical presence.

“I was one of the biggest guys in the drafting board for the Marines, the Navy and the Army,” Trumbo said. “My brother said, ‘Stay out as long as you can.’ He said, ‘You’ll get a job with Lockheed Martin otherwise you’ll be frontline fodder.’

“Luckily I had taken all of these courses in aeronautics at Burbank High School, so they needed me at Lockheed,” Trumbo said, adding his involvement in shop classes helped, too.

Trumbo recalled some of his many Lockheed Martin memories, including the time he was asked to prop a 1,350-pound unarmed missile on his back for five minutes while his co-workers took a photo.

“I couldn’t breathe, it took 12 other guys to pick it up. I was afraid to take a deep breath or speak,” Trumbo said. “I never did get the pictures of it because it would look like horseplay.”

Fun and games aside, Trumbo did some important work while at the aerospace company including work on the High Resolution Calibrated Airborne Measurements Program, or HI-CAMP.

The high resolution infrared camera system he helped develop during the 1980’s, was mounted to the Lockheed U-2 spy plane and eventually on the English Canberra, a project he oversaw directly when he was sent to England in 1988. That earned him recognition from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan.

Nevada City retirement

After more than 40 years at Lockheed-Martin, the inner-workings of government work would get the best of him.

“I found out that politics ruled supreme with government and defense plants,” Trumbo said. “I wasn’t going to stoop to their level. I wanted to work out and spend time with my family. When I quit, I thought, ‘To hell with it. I’m building my own house in Nevada City.’”

Trumbo proceeded to design the three-story house which he and his wife Tiana live in, but problems with the contractor forced Trumbo to do a lot of the construction work himself.

The house took 10 years to complete and boasts impressive ceiling to floor window views of Lake Wildwood and the Sutter Buttes.

Not slowing yet

Trumbo continues to work around the house into his old age and is still making changes to his home, including a new bathroom with tile work he did himself.

The recent wet weather has kept the pair busy shoring up leaks from the rain aside from babysitting some of their 10 grandchildren, and though he hasn’t had time to work out lately, it’s something he plans on picking back up again.

“I’m going to start in again,” Trumbo said of his workout routine. “Once you start, you feel real healthy.”

