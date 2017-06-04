A day at play in the Gold Country | TheUnion.com

Whether on the lake, in the forest, on the river or on the street, those who come to play in Nevada County are never short of something fun to do.

Nevada County residents were out and about enjoying the area's recreation opportunities Saturday morning, when The Union launched its "A Day At Play" project to visually capture all the fun to be had in the community. The Union staff members, along with community volunteers, were busy from sun up to sun down documenting all that there was to do on a typical Saturday in western Nevada County.

Sailboat racers went for the gold — literally, gold is the grand prize — on Scotts Flat Lake in the 36th annual regatta, while gold panners also went for the gold while spending the day on the South Yuba River.

The region's vast trail system was also busy, with the Bear Yuba Land Trust for Celebration of Trails bringing hikers to locations like Hirschman's Pond, Purdon Crossing, Buttermilk Bend and more.

Were you out and about enjoying what Nevada County has to offer on Saturday? To share your day at play, send photos and videos shot on June 3 to Photos@TheUnion.com to be included in special print and online editions to be published July 1.