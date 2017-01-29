8th annual Jim Rogers Memorial Ride gears up in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Cost: The ride is free and is meant to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving. There will be a lunch available at 12:30 p.m. at the bike shop after the race provided by SPD, with a $5 suggested donation. Proceeds go to support youth bicycling groups in Nevada County.

Where: Starting at the Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop. Two routes will be available, one approximately 6 miles long and another closer to 18 miles.

It’s been seven years since Nevada City cycling legend Jim Rogers was killed by a distracted driver while riding along Highway 174.

The relevance of the Jim Rogers Memorial Ride, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 12, seems to gain importance with every passing year.

As technology progresses, phones get smaller, more advanced and easier to use, and people have a harder and harder time disconnecting from the digital world, it’s almost as if driving has become an inconvenience when we think about all the work we could get done.

And if work isn’t our weakness, maybe it’s wanting to catch up with friends or relatives.

Or, maybe, it’s just wanting to drop a quick line to someone to say you’re running late.

Regardless of the reason, organizers of the 8th annual Jim Rogers Memorial Bike Ride want to remind people that there’s never a good reason to text and drive. Or talk on the phone and drive. Or do anything that will take your full concentration off the road in front of you.

“And it’s not just your phone,” said event organizer Karen Wallack-Eisen. “Reaching over to pick up a Whopper or a Big Mac … that’s taking you away from driving. But mostly these days it’s the phone.”

Wallack-Eisen and Jim Rogers’ widow, Carolyn, started the memorial ride the year Jim died, back in 2010. Both continue to keep the event alive to honor Jim and raise awareness.

“A few days after it happened we held the first ride,” Wallack-Eisen said. “About 300 people showed up that first year. There have been between 100 and 200 every year since.”

Rogers helped form the Sierra Express Racing Team, a team that includes junior, elite and masters racers in the area, according to the squad’s website. Wallack-Eisen said that squad will gather and pedal together to the Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop, where the ride starts.

One of the team’s riders will ride with an empty bike in honor of Jim’s memory and legacy.

Wallack-Eisen said Jim’s mission was that no rider was left behind. He may have been the fastest rider out there, but he’d always ride behind the pack offering support to the people in the back.

In honor of that, Wallack-Eisen said at least a member or two of the team will do the same during the memorial ride.