 49er Rotary Club of Nevada City honors veterans with pins | TheUnion.com

Submitted photo by Rich Peevers |

49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City President Mary Anne Davis, right, recognized the club’s military veterans at Wednesday’s meeting, presenting each with a special Rotary Armed Forces Veteran pin. Pictured, from left, Gordon Beatie, Scott Davis, Hilary Hedman, Harry Auld, Dave Carter, Barry Turner and Gil Mathew. Veterans not pictured include Sean Metroka, Phil Ruble and Lou Trovato. Veterans Day is today.

