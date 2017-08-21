4-H youth shine at Nevada County Fair

Nevada County 4-H members enjoyed a chance to display their work at the 2017 Nevada County Fair.

Many are familiar with 4-H members wearing the fair uniform of white pants and shirt, green hat, and green tie or scarf at the county fair. 4-H youth also hosted a display and bubble science activity in the AgSperience area of the fair.

4-H is the largest youth development program in the nation. Over 85,000 young people living in cities, towns and rural areas in California are enrolled in 4-H. Though animal science and agriculture are a big part of the 4-H program, 4-H offers youth an array of opportunities in many areas. Young people are able to explore their interests and "sparks" in the areas of STEM, expressive arts, foods and nutrition, sports, leadership, citizenship and service learning. Projects are led by screened adult volunteers who share their expertise and experience with 4-H members.

4-H clubs throughout western Nevada County are now registering new members and adult volunteer leaders. The Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program includes seven 4-H clubs with more than 450 members. The 4-H Youth Development Program provides opportunities for youth ages 5-19 to participate in innovative, fun programs through which they can develop valuable, lifelong skills.

The University of California 4-H Youth Development Program provides a wide variety of enrichment activities with the ultimate goal of giving youth the skills they need to thrive and succeed throughout their lives. The focus of all 4-H programs is positive youth development through activities in science, healthy living and citizenship. All 4-H programs are accessible and open to all youth.

For more information, please visit the Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program website at http://ucanr.edu/nevadacounty4h or call the Nevada County 4-H office at (530) 273-4563.