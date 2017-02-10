37th Annual Sweetheart Run set for Sunday | TheUnion.com

Sunday’s 37th Annual Sweetheart Run on Sunday is designed to impact the community with a message of unity according to the group’s recent release.

The ride is designed to be all-inclusive to celebrate every member of our Armed Services and the entire community while benefiting The Veteran’s Charity Ride. All proceeds from the event will go to the Veterans Charity Ride nonprofit program for severely injured and amputee veterans through the nonprofit White Heart Foundation. Registration is $5.

“Each year, we promote riding and camaraderie by hosting the Sweetheart Run,” said Emma Lujan, President of C & E Auburn Indian & V-Twin, in the release. “It is a rite of passage — saying goodbye to winter and welcoming riding season. Our purpose in doing this event is to get riders and the community out on their motorcycles, to have the time of their lives with other riders.”

The ride starts at C & E Auburn Indian & V-Twin Inc., 12015 Shale Ridge Road in Auburn.

The Veterans Charity Ride program was conceived and developed in 2014 by veteran Army Paratrooper David Frey and Emmy Award-winning producer/director Robert Manciero, of Full Vision Productions. The group works to leverage the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create a healing and fun experience for wounded veterans, according to the release.

“The challenges for veterans are well documented. Post-traumatic stress (PTS) and difficulties with re-assimilation to civilian life are common,” said Frey. “Iraq and Afghanistan veterans — many who are young – are facing a major crises, with an estimated 20 percent of those veterans having PTS and/or depression according to a 2014 survey. Motorcycle therapy is one of several effective therapies for veterans seeking relaxation, peace of mind and enjoyment.”

The Sweetheart Run began with just seven riders. Last year there were over 1,000 registered. 1998 was the largest to date with more than 2,500 participants/spectators and organizers hope to exceed that.

Check in or registration is at 10 a.m. with food available for purchase at the Shale Ridge location. The ride begins at noon. Riders will visit the historic Georgetown Hotel in Georgetown and then ride on to a barbecue with music/food/participant prizes at the Coloma Club.

For more information stop by C & E or call (530) 885-5556.