30 inches of rain and counting; snow levels dropping | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley received a little less than a half inch of rain Friday morning with another full half inch expected. The moisture would bring the rain year total up to 30.71 inches before the current storm is expected to pass Saturday morning according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service out of Sacramento.

Snow levels will drop to the 2,000-foot level by early Saturday morning and forecasters aren’t ruling out a dusting of the white stuff on Christmas Eve.

“Snow levels will be really low,” Meteorologist Travis Wilson said Friday. “Possibilities of snow flurries as well, but we’re not expecting any accumulation of snow, maybe a dusting.”

California Highway Patrol officers from Grass Valley are anticipating snow levels to drop into the Grass Valley area as well.

Roadways were clear for the most part Friday aside from a two-vehicle accident that sent one vehicle into a ditch on Highway 20 at Pine Flat Way, but CHP was preparing for a busy night as a result of the weather and are advising drivers to stay off of the roads if they can.

“We’re getting ready,” CHP Lieutenant George Steffenson said Friday afternoon. “We’re projecting rain and snow through the late hours of the evening, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the storm does not impact our roadways.”

Steffenson also said drivers are required to carry chains when it’s snowing, or otherwise could face a fine.

“If the snow comes down hard enough they’ll generally set up chain control on Highway 49 at Highway 20,” Steffenson said. “It’s all dependent on snow level and snow pack on the road. But you have to carry chains. If you’re out there and you’re driving in the snow (without chains) you can get a ticket.”

With less than a 10 percent chance of snow being called for Sunday, those hoping for a white Christmas may have to wait for another year.

“It looks dry on Christmas day itself,” Wilson said. “If you’re going to have a white Christmas, it will have to last into the next day, which is really unlikely.”

Stucki Jewelers owner James Arbaugh is one of those that is hopeful that at least an inch of snow gets recorded at the Nevada County Airport on Sunday. That would make a number of his customers happy.

If it does, his jewelry store will pay $45,000 worth of merchandise back to customers who made purchases on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Payment of an insurance premium allows Arbaugh to take the risk every year.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping (the snow) holds off long enough,” Arbaugh said. “We’re hoping it’ll happen here. Once we’ve paid our insurance premium, it’s gone.”

Arbaugh has been busy answering phone calls about the details of his business promotion, informing callers that the snow is measured by the doppler radar.

“Basically we don’t need the snow on the ground as much,” Arbaugh said, adding that it doesn’t have to be snowing on Mill Street, but up at the county airport.

Forecast

Cold weather is on tap for the weekend regardless of snow with a high of 39 degrees being called for Saturday and Sunday.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the year and by Wednesday, temperatures will be back up in the lower 50’s with warmer temps extending through Thursday and Friday.

