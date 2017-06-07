3 people involved in Highway 49 wreck expected to survive, CHP says | TheUnion.com

The three people involved in a Highway 49 wreck this week remained Wednesday in serious condition, though all are expected to live, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities life-flighted Raymond Poquette, along with Lawrence and Bonnie Kaye, to two trauma centers after Poquette's motorhome crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Kaye's recreational vehicle, CHP said.

"Serious condition, but expected to survive," Officer Greg Tassone said.

The investigation into the crash, which on Tuesday closed a portion of Highway 49 for about four hours, remains ongoing. No charges have been filed, Tassone said.

"It's too early to say whether there will be any charges filed yet," he added.

Officers will first complete a preliminary investigation, which will take between a few days and a week. The full investigation will take months, the officer said.

Authorities don't know why around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday Poquette's southbound Ford Pace Arrow crossed into the northbound lanes near the Golden Chain Motel, 13413 Highway 49. The Pace Arrow collided with the Kaye's Freightliner Thor, which was towing a Jeep. The collision sent vehicle parts scattered across the road, and ejected Poquette, CHP said.

The wreck closed the highway in both directions until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing vehicles onto side streets and clogging access to and from Grass Valley. Once reopened, the highway's traffic quickly returned to normal.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.