211 available to connect with disaster relief services

Nevada County Emergency Operations Center, local organizations, churches, and businesses are making a coordinated effort to provide assistance for residents affected by the Lobo and McCourtney fires, according to a release.

211 Connecting Point will be the point of contact for all Lobo and McCourtney fire-related community services. 211 can connect affected residents to available services, and collect information from local organizations, churches, or businesses who are offering fire relief services.

Residents who have been impacted by the recent fires and want to connect with local services are encouraged to dial 211. Available services include gift cards and vouchers for local grocery and shopping stores for clothing, furniture, and school supplies; clothing available for no cost; tree removal; transportation; and other requested needs.

Residents who need additional monetary support are encouraged to fill out an application for the Nevada County Community Disaster Response Fund and return to sbarger@gvpd.net or at the Grass Valley Police Department.

Local organizations, churches, or businesses who want to provide assistance or services to affected residents are encouraged to dial 211 and work with 211 Connecting Point. 211 will create a database with information on the services and assistance available, and how to connect residents-in- need to those services.

Source: Nevada County Emergency Operations Center