2,000 pounds of trash pulled from Nevada County waterways by 700 SYRCL volunteers
September 19, 2017
More than 700 people participated in SYRCL's 20th River Cleanup Saturday, helping to pull over 2,000 pounds of trash from areas surrounding Nevada County waterways.
Byers Solar Program Manager Eric Stikes and his daughter Lily participated with several other Byers team members.
"It is amazing how much we don't see driving by these urban streams each day," Eric Stikes said.
Lily and Eric were on hand when a major dump area was found and cleared, just out of view from Idaho-Maryland Road and within the drainage profile of Wolf Creek.
Since 1998, SYRCL has united community members in removing more than 100 tons of garbage and recycling.
Source: Byers Enterprises
